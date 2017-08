Oct 13 (Reuters) - Daimler AG :

* Daimler subsidiary FUSO increases its stake in Indonesian sales partner PT Krama Yudha Tiga Berlian Motors (KTB) from 18 to 30 percent

* Focus of sales activities in Indonesia on commercial vehicles within partnership with KTB Source text - bit.ly/2dP1r5r Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)