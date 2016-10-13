BRIEF-Satin Creditcare Network to consider issuance of NCDs

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd

* Satin Creditcare Network Ltd to consider issuance of non- convertible debentures up to the amount of INR 680 million Source text - Satin Creditcare Network Limited has informed the Exchange that meeting of Working Committee of the Board of Director of Satin Creditcare Network Limited is scheduled to be held on October 18, 2016 (Tuesday) for the issuance of Non- Convertible Debentures up to the amount of  68,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty Eight Crores) through Private Placement. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)