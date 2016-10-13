FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Winnebago says not seeing significant negative trends in aging inventory within dealer base - Conf Call
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 3:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Winnebago says not seeing significant negative trends in aging inventory within dealer base - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc

* Says seeing strong customer demand for travel trailer lines, specifically the Winnie branded products

* Says expects opening of new manufacturing facility in Oregon to free up capacity at Iowa campus in FY 2017 and loosen production constraint around Class A motorhomes

* Says motorized backlog position improved substantially with 50 percent more orders in hand today, than at the end of August

* Says can get to 500 units of Class A Diesel motorhome production annually at Oregon facility without too much problem

* Says pleased that RV industry is attracting a younger buyer and that those buyers are using Winnebago products for different lifestyle choices

* Says intend to make sure that Winnebago brand is relevant to the younger, more active customers

* On industry health: Says not seeing any significant negative trends in aging inventory within dealer base

* Says focused on continuing to drive margin expansion in FY 2017 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.