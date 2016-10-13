FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Goodfellow announces delay in filing its quarterly financial statements
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Goodfellow announces delay in filing its quarterly financial statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Goodfellow Inc

* Goodfellow announces delay in filing its quarterly financial statements

* Goodfellow management has recently noticed certain discrepancies, relating mainly to cost of inventory

* Goodfellow will not be able to file by october 15, 2016 its interim financial report for quarter ended august 31, 2016

* Goodfellow Corp expects being able to file its q3 financial information by end of its fiscal year ending november 30, 2016

* A team of KPMG is assisting Goodfellow in making ongoing verifications

* Goodfellow - difficulties stem from implementation at beginning of current fy on Dec 1, 2015 of Co's new integrated financial information system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.