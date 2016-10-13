BRIEF-Goodfellow announces delay in filing its quarterly financial statements

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Goodfellow Inc

* Goodfellow announces delay in filing its quarterly financial statements

* Goodfellow management has recently noticed certain discrepancies, relating mainly to cost of inventory

* Goodfellow will not be able to file by october 15, 2016 its interim financial report for quarter ended august 31, 2016

* Goodfellow Corp expects being able to file its q3 financial information by end of its fiscal year ending november 30, 2016

* A team of KPMG is assisting Goodfellow in making ongoing verifications

* Goodfellow - difficulties stem from implementation at beginning of current fy on Dec 1, 2015 of Co's new integrated financial information system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: