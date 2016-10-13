BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services says co doesn't see specific headwind in BFSI sector

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd exec says UK banking and financial business sector has done very well

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd exec says continue to win market share in banking and financial sector, don't see a specific headwind

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd exec says don't see specific negative impact of U.S. Election results irrespective of outcome

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd exec says no impact of brexit on company

* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd exec says co hasn't deferred any investment plans Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)