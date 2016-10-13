FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-IQ Power Licensing intends to renew existing convertible bond
October 13, 2016 / 12:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-IQ Power Licensing intends to renew existing convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - IQ Power Licensing AG :

* Renewal of existing convertible bond

* CEO of IQ Power Licensing will invest 100,000 euros ($112,010) in convertible bonds following renewal

* Renewal of convertible bond will be for a further 5 years

* Renewal will give company further flexibility during build up phase of license sales and relieve company from need of paying off outstanding debt of 1.2 million euros at end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

