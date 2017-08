Oct 13 (Reuters) - Vidis SA :

* Agrees to buy 1,337,817 of its own shares from Galene Sp. z o.o. for 2.61 zloty ($0.7) per share

* To buy these shares in order to redeem them Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8193 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)