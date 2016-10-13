Goldman targets credit-card borrowers with new lending business
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has launched a new online lending business that targets borrowers saddled with credit-card debt, the bank said on Thursday.
Oct 13 Amyris Inc :
* Amyris agrees to collaboration terms with leading global food ingredients and nutraceuticals partner
* Amyris Inc - expects to receive cash representing a short-term collaboration investment of $10 million
* Amyris inc - expects to receive an equity investment of up to $20 million at $1.40 per share, $100 million in annual revenue starting in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Oct 13 No. U.S. railroad CSX Corp said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter earnings per share should be "flat to slightly down" and that it expects freight volumes to be relatively flat during the quarter.
BRUSSELS, Oct 13 The European Union launched an appeal on Thursday against a World Trade Organization panel finding last month that it had failed to rein in billions of dollars in subsidies to planemaker Airbus.