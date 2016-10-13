FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics announces plans to establish new manufacturing facility
#Market News
October 13, 2016 / 1:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics announces plans to establish new manufacturing facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd

* VBL Therapeutics announces plans to establish new manufacturing facility

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - near-term investment is not expected to materially impact VBL's cash position

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - projects that its current cash will suffice to support operations into 2019

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - intends to operate and relocate to new site in second half of 2017

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - engaged in a long-term lease contract of a new stand-alone facility in modiin, israel

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - new facility will also include company's headquarters, discovery research and clinical development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
