BRIEF-Torchlight announces organizational changes

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Torchlight Energy Resources Inc

* Torchlight announces organizational changes

* Torchlight Energy Resources added two independent members to its board of directors

* Torchlight Energy Resources board has appointed Greg Mccabe to role of chairman of board

* Torchlight Energy Resources - with appointments torchlight will have eight directors

* Torchlight Energy Resources - Shockey and Barney are not expected to stand for re-election at Torchlight's annual meeting on December 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: