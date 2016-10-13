BRIEF-Covenant Transportation Group announces expectations concerning Q3 financial results

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Covenant Transportation Group Inc

* Covenant Transportation Group announces expectations concerning third quarter financial results, and timing of earnings release and conference call

* Covenant Transportation Group expect to report net income in range of $2.1 million to $3.2 million, or $0.12 to $0.17 per diluted share, for Q3 of 2016

* Covenant transportation - experienced a $1.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, year-over-year increase in casualty insurance and claims expense in Q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S