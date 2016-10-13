FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wuling Motors enters into capital increase agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 13, 2016 / 3:21 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wuling Motors enters into capital increase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd

* Wuling Motors Holdings - Company entered into capital increase agreement with Guangxi Automobile and Wuling Industrial

* Wuling Motors - Co conditionally agreed to contribute additional sum of RMB590 million in cash for capital increase in two instalments

* Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd- Company and Wuling HK entered into subscription agreement

* Aggregate net proceeds from subscription and placing are estimated to be approximately HK$690 million

* Wuling Motors-Wuling HK conditionally agreed to subscribe for, convertible notes A in aggregate principal amount HK$400mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.