BRIEF-Wuling Motors enters into capital increase agreement

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd

* Wuling Motors Holdings - Company entered into capital increase agreement with Guangxi Automobile and Wuling Industrial

* Wuling Motors - Co conditionally agreed to contribute additional sum of RMB590 million in cash for capital increase in two instalments

* Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd- Company and Wuling HK entered into subscription agreement

* Aggregate net proceeds from subscription and placing are estimated to be approximately HK$690 million

* Wuling Motors-Wuling HK conditionally agreed to subscribe for, convertible notes A in aggregate principal amount HK$400mln