EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks and currencies down on China data, Fed minutes

(Adds details on Brazil stocks) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 13 Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Thursday as weak Chinese trade data and bets on a December U.S. interest rate increase depressed the appetite for risky assets. China's September exports fell 10 percent from a year earlier, a far bigger decline than expected, while imports posted a surprise drop. Persistent concerns over economic weakness in the world's biggest commodities consumer h