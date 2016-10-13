FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sony to launch first smartphone games in 2018 - Nikkei
October 13, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sony to launch first smartphone games in 2018 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sony to launch first smartphone games in 2018 - Nikkei

* Sony plans to ready five or more smartphone games for release around late March 2018, targeting Japan and other parts of Asia - Nikkei

* Sony Interactive Entertainment to create new offerings based on PlayStation series; mobile game arm ForwardWorks will handle distribution - Nikkei

* Sony's older games that cannot be played on latest hardware to be revived; games may be linked to consoles, likely announcment on titles in development by year-end - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2dni1WY) Further company coverage:

