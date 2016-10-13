FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-B2Gold says Q3 gold production of 146,686 ounces, up 18%
October 13, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-B2Gold says Q3 gold production of 146,686 ounces, up 18%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - B2Gold Corp :

* Qtrly gold revenue of $193 million on sales of 145,029 ounces at an average price of $1,331 per ounce, an increase in revenue of 39%

* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 146,686 ounces, 18% (or 22,315 ounces) greater than same period in 2015

* B2Gold Corp - on track to meet a revised annual consolidated production guidance range of between 535,000 to 575,000 ounces of gold in 2016

* Expects consolidated cash operating costs/all-in sustaining costs to be below or near low end of its annual cost guidance range

* B2Gold Corp - Fekola Mine is expected to commence production in Q4 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
