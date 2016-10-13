BRIEF-Sunesis announces submission of responses to the EMA Day 120 list of questions
* Sunesis announces submission of responses to the EMA Day 120 list of questions for marketing authorization application for Vosaroxin
Oct 13 Emmis Communications Corp
* Announces signing of an agreement to sell assets of Texas Monthly to an affiliate of Genesis Park LP for $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sunesis announces submission of responses to the EMA Day 120 list of questions for marketing authorization application for Vosaroxin
* Beazer Homes completes extension and upsizing of credit facility
SAO PAULO, Oct 13 North American energy company SunEdison Inc asked Brazilian authorities for more time to start construction on two solar power plants that it won build-and-operate concessions for in a 2015 auction, documents seen by Reuters said.