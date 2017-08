Oct 13 (Reuters) - Investors Title Co

* unit entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire all of outstanding shares of University Title Company - SEC filing

* unit will pay $10 million in cash to shareholders of University Title Company

* purchase agreement may be terminated by either party under certain specified conditions,including if deal does not close by Jan 31,2017