10 months ago
BRIEF-Air Liquide builds facility in the U.S. for cosmetic and pharma
October 13, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Air Liquide builds facility in the U.S. for cosmetic and pharma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Air Liquide :

* Builds new specialty ingredients production facility in the U.S. for the cosmetic and pharmaceutical markets

* Subsidiaries Seppic, healthcare specialty ingredients manufacturer, and Schülke, hygiene specialist, broke ground on a green-field state of the art production facility in Sandston, Henrico county - Virginia, USA

* The planned investment is over $60 million and will create approximately 50 new jobs in the community.

* This new production facility will manufacture ingredients for the cutting-edge cosmetic and pharmaceutical global markets

* Expected to start operations in the first half of 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2df2k0N Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
