Oct 13 (Reuters) - Cegid Group SA :

* Q3 revenue 70.8 million euros ($79.3 million) versus 66.6 million euros year ago

* Economic context does not affect the group's ambitions for 2017 of development of its activity and growth in current operating income Source text: bit.ly/2dPECOO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)