10 months ago
BRIEF-Devry Education Group statement on U.S. Department of Education limitation action settlement
October 13, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Devry Education Group statement on U.S. Department of Education limitation action settlement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Devry Education Group Inc

* Devry Education Group statement on U.S. Department of Education limitation action settlement

* Devry Education Group Inc - reached an agreement with U.S. Department of Education regarding its Jan. 27, 2016 notice of intent to limit

* Devry Education Group - notice related narrowly to a specific graduate employment statistic previously used by Devry University, calculated since 1975

* Devry Education Group-as a result of settlement agreement, Devry University's participation in title IV programs will be under provisional certification

* Devry Education - Devry will also refrain from making any future graduate employment representations without possessing graduate-specific information

* Devry Education-settlement includes agreement to no longer use graduate employment statistic previously used by Devry University, calculated since 1975

* Devry Education group Inc - settlement in no way hinders Devry University's ability to serve current or future students

* Devry Education-agreement to no longer make representations regarding graduate employment outcomes of Devry University graduates from 1975 to Oct 1980 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
