Drones to deliver much needed blood supplies in Rwanda
MUHANGA, Rwanda, Oct 14 Rwandan doctors stranded without vital blood supplies are about to be rescued by an important new ally in their fight to save lives: drone deliveries.
Oct 13 Viveve Medical Inc
* Viveve(R)announces regulatory approval for Viveve System in U.A.E. and Lebanon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUHANGA, Rwanda, Oct 14 Rwandan doctors stranded without vital blood supplies are about to be rescued by an important new ally in their fight to save lives: drone deliveries.
* Announces signing of an agreement to sell assets of Texas Monthly to an affiliate of Genesis Park LP for $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Oct 13 The cost of renting office space in Manhattan set new records in the third quarter amid strong leasing activity that was driven by a job creation rate in New York that exceeds the nationwide average, according to brokerage Colliers International.