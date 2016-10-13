FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HCP board approves spin-off of Quality Care Properties Inc
October 13, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HCP board approves spin-off of Quality Care Properties Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hcp Inc

* board of directors approves spin-off of Quality Care Properties, Inc.

* spin-off to be effected through pro rata distribution of shares of QCP to HCP’s stockholders of record as of close of business on october 24

* following spin-off, HCP will continue to be listed on new york stock exchange under symbol “HCP”

* each HCP stockholder will receive one share of QCP common stock for every five shares of HCP common stock held on record date

* following spin-off, QCP will list its common stock on nyse under symbol “QCP.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

