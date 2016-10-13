BRIEF-Hellaby says Bapcor has provided an amended takeover notice

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hellaby Holdings Ltd
* Bapcor has provided an amended takeover notice, reflecting certain technical, timing and non-substantive variations
* certain technical, timing and non-substantive variations have been made by Bapcor Finance Pty Limited to proposed takeover offer
* Directors continue to recommend that shareholders do not enter into any commitment to accept proposed offer, before reading target company statement from hellaby
* Independent Hellaby directors reiterate their preliminary view that offer from bapcor is opportunistic
* Independent Hellaby directors reiterate their preliminary view that offer from bapcor is opportunistic
* Hellaby's independent committee of directors makes no comment on technical variations at this time