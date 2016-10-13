FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Star Entertainment Group says Queensland Government has granted new casino licence to JV entity of Co
October 13, 2016 / 11:30 PM

BRIEF-Star Entertainment Group says Queensland Government has granted new casino licence to JV entity of Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd :

* Queensland Government has granted a new casino licence

* Casino licence will be issued to a joint venture entity of which Star Entertainment Group has a 50% interest.

* Co's share of payment is $77 million, which is expected to be paid to queensland government on or before 27 october 2016

* Grant of casino licence triggers obligation of destination brisbane consortium to make payment of $213 million to Queensland Government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

