10 months ago
BRIEF-CDC working with Florida to respond to new active Zika transmission area in Miami-Dade county
#Healthcare
October 14, 2016 / 1:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CDC working with Florida to respond to new active Zika transmission area in Miami-Dade county

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC says CDC and Florida health officials recommend at this time pregnant women should avoid travel to newly designated area

* CDC working with Florida to respond to new active Zika transmission area in Miami-Dade county

* U.S. CDC says all pregnant women in the U.S. be evaluated for possible Zika virus exposure during each prenatal care visit

* U.S. CDC says is working closely with Florida state and local health officials to review current testing recommendations

* U.S. CDC says women and men who are planning to conceive in the near future should consider avoiding nonessential travel to this newly designated area

