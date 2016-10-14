BRIEF-CDC working with Florida to respond to new active Zika transmission area in Miami-Dade county

Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC says CDC and Florida health officials recommend at this time pregnant women should avoid travel to newly designated area

* CDC working with Florida to respond to new active Zika transmission area in Miami-Dade county

* U.S. CDC says all pregnant women in the U.S. be evaluated for possible Zika virus exposure during each prenatal care visit

* U.S. CDC says is working closely with Florida state and local health officials to review current testing recommendations

* U.S. CDC says women and men who are planning to conceive in the near future should consider avoiding nonessential travel to this newly designated area