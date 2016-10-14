FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Australian Rural Capital updates on Kidman proposal
October 14, 2016 / 1:11 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Australian Rural Capital updates on Kidman proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Australian Rural Capital Ltd :

* Expect Namoi's 2017,2018 ginning volumes will recover to about 1 million bales per season and marketing volumes could reach 750,000 bales

* Acted upon deal seeking to acquire Kidman as asset in order to establish our fund business, which did not succeed

* Current proposal announced by Kidman earlier this week represents approximately a $10 mln increase above our offer

* "Deal we believe will be difficult to compete with" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

