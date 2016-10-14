Hedge fund Man Group's assets up 6 pct, buys real asset manager
LONDON, Oct 14 Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, said demand for its quantitative strategies and market gains pushed quarterly funds under management up 6 percent.
Oct 14 Sprint Corp
* Sprint waives fees to bermuda following impact of hurricane nicole
* Says charges for calls to bermuda will be automatically credited
* Sprint - effective today to oct 15 co waiving all international call, sms charges for sprint, boost, virgin mobile customers in u.s. Reaching those in bermuda following impact of hurricane nicole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Oct 14 Thousands of weeping Thais on Friday lined the route the body of their beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej will take to the riverside Grand Palace ahead of a funeral and a traditional royal cremation that will need months to prepare.
TOKYO, Oct 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in choppy trade on Friday as index heavyweight Fast Retailing Co's strong gains offset negative sentiment from Wall Street's weakness overnight.