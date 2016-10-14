FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Infosys Sept-qtr net employee addition was 2,779
#IT Services & Consulting
October 14, 2016 / 4:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Infosys Sept-qtr net employee addition was 2,779

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd

* Infosys Ltd - net employee addition was 2,779 in Sept-quarter

* Infosys Ltd - Sept quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 15.7 percent versus 14.1 percent year ago

* Infosys Ltd - Sept quarter annualized consolidated employee attrition at 20 percent versus 19.9 percent year ago

* Infosys Ltd - "operating cash flows for the quarter were healthy and we effectively navigated a volatile currency environment through prudent hedging"

* Infosys Ltd says Q2 utilization excluding trainees up by 200 BPS sequentially to 82.5% Source text - (bit.ly/2e9J62U) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

