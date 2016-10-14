FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2016 / 5:11 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ratos to book impairments of around 1.7 bln SEK in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab

* says in conjunction with publication of its third-quarter report, ratos will implement considerable impairments of book values

* in total, it is expected that impairment of goodwill and shares in associates attributable to owners of parent will amount to approximately sek 1.7 billion

* impairment is attributable to portfolio companies of aibel, ah industries, biolin scientific, euromaint and jøtul

* The total impairment attributable to the owners of the parent is expected to amount to approximately SEK 1.7 billion, of which approximately SEK 1.1 billion is attributable to the impairment of Aibel's book value*

* "Some of our companies are operating under tough market conditions and are showing a weak earnings trend. To reflect the companies' market conditions, we are adapting our book values

* The exact amount of the impairment will be established in the third-quarter report and will be charged to the Ratos Group's net earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

