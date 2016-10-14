FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture
October 14, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Remy Cointreau :

* Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture operated by Lucas Bols NV

* JV will operate and further develop global activities of Passoã brand

* Lucas Bols NV Will assume operational and financial control of joint venture

* Remy Cointreau will deconsolidate Passoã activities (as a group brand) from its financials

* In due time, Lucas Bols NV could acquire all shares held by Rémy Cointreau in joint venture

* Transaction is expected to close before end of calendar 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2e1pMB5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

