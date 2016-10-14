Hedge fund Man Group's assets up 6 pct, buys real asset manager
LONDON, Oct 14 Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, said demand for its quantitative strategies and market gains pushed quarterly funds under management up 6 percent.
Oct 14 Remy Cointreau :
* Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture operated by Lucas Bols NV
* JV will operate and further develop global activities of Passoã brand
* Lucas Bols NV Will assume operational and financial control of joint venture
* Remy Cointreau will deconsolidate Passoã activities (as a group brand) from its financials
* In due time, Lucas Bols NV could acquire all shares held by Rémy Cointreau in joint venture
* Transaction is expected to close before end of calendar 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2e1pMB5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Oct 14 Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, said demand for its quantitative strategies and market gains pushed quarterly funds under management up 6 percent.
BANGKOK, Oct 14 Thousands of weeping Thais on Friday lined the route the body of their beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej will take to the riverside Grand Palace ahead of a funeral and a traditional royal cremation that will need months to prepare.
TOKYO, Oct 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose in choppy trade on Friday as index heavyweight Fast Retailing Co's strong gains offset negative sentiment from Wall Street's weakness overnight.