Oct 14 Remy Cointreau :

* Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture operated by Lucas Bols NV

* JV will operate and further develop global activities of Passoã brand

* Lucas Bols NV Will assume operational and financial control of joint venture

* Remy Cointreau will deconsolidate Passoã activities (as a group brand) from its financials

* In due time, Lucas Bols NV could acquire all shares held by Rémy Cointreau in joint venture

* Transaction is expected to close before end of calendar 2016