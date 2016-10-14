FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Man Group buys Aalto and launches global private markets business
October 14, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Man Group buys Aalto and launches global private markets business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* Man group acquires aalto and launches man global private markets

* Aalto is a us and europe-based real asset focused investment manager with $1.7 billion of funds under management as of 30 september 2016.

* Acquisition supports man group's continued focus on expanding and diversifying its offering for clients as well as growing operations in us.

* Man gpm will over time develop strategies across private markets such as real estate, credit, and infrastructure.

* Man believes that building a private markets business over time represents an attractive opportunity for clients and shareholders.

* Aalto management team will continue under leadership of company's founders. In addition, mr barman and mr syrjänen will be appointed co- heads of real assets within man GPm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

