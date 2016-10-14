FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Man Group says funds under management up 6 pct in Sept. quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* Says funds under management (fum) has increased by 6 pct during quarter to $80.7 billion at 30 september 2016 (30 june 2016: $76.4 billion).

* Says positive investment movement of $2.5 billion in quarter driven by good performance for GLG and Numeric, partially offset by weaker performance across AHL's strategies.

* Net inflows in quarter of $1.3 billion, comprising sales of $6.0 billion and redemptions of $4.7 billion, with net inflows into quant alternative, fund of fund alternative, and quant long only, partially offset by net outflows from discretionary alternatives and long only.

* Says net inflows in quarter of $1.3 billion, comprising sales of $6.0 billion and redemptions of $4.7 billion.

* Says FX translation effects were flat in quarter.

* Says other positive movements of $0.5 billion with positive investment exposure adjustments of $0.6 billion.

* Says net inflows were driven largely by appetite of institutional clients for our quant alternative and quant long only strategies.

* Says intention to repurchase up to $100 million of shares; we will continue to review further potential acquisition opportunities.

* Says surplus regulatory capital of $470 million at end-September; around $300 million pro-forma including impact of acquisition and share repurchase.

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

