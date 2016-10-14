FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Electra Private Equity says to return 200 mln stg to shareholders as part of strategic review
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Electra Private Equity says to return 200 mln stg to shareholders as part of strategic review

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Result of strategic review - Phase I

* Announces outcome of first phase of review announced on 25 January 2016

* Electra Private Equity - will create a robust, sustainable corporate governance structure by returning control of all exec, investment functions to board from June 2017

* Company is developing internal resources to assume all operating responsibilities from June 2017

* Review of company's portfolio ("phase II") will commence in June 2017, or earlier with consent of Electra Partners

* Initial 200 million stg return of capital by way of tender offer launched during Q4 2016, which will be subject to shareholder approval

* Will commence a consultation with shareholders on a new capital allocation strategy

* Intends to migrate from a listed investment trust to a "corporate" structure over time

* Believes actions will result in recurring expense savings in excess of 25 million stg per annum

* Electra private equity - believes actions to also cause elimination of carried interest (on investments from june 2017), which totalled £80 million in last 12 months

* Termination of contracts with electra partners will become effective on 31 may 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.