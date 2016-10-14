FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Inland Homes says sales continuing at normal rate post Brexit
#Financials
October 14, 2016 / 6:36 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Inland Homes says sales continuing at normal rate post Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Inland Homes Plc :

* Says preliminary results for year ended June 30 2016

* Says group revenue for year of 101.9 mln stg(2015: 114.2 mln stg)

* Says FY profit before tax of 32.9 mln stg (2015: 34.0 mln stg)

* Says FY revenue from house building of 51.5 mln stg(2015: 66.1 mln stg)

* Says 165 pct increase in rental income to 2.1 mln stg in 2016 (2015: 0.8 mln stg) leveraging income opportunities across portfolio

* Says disposal of 425 plots across 8 sites during year, for a total consideration of 43.3 mln stg (2015: 39.6 mln stg)

* Says gross margin from sale of private homes consistent at 21.9 pct (2015: 20.9 pct)

* Says market backdrop continues to remain favourable

* Says house sales continuing at normal rate post referendum, particularly at Inland's price point and geographic focus

* Says forward sales remain strong, totaling 22.5 mln stg (2015: 31.1 mln stg) as of date of this announcement

* Says positive outlook being maintained by management and board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

