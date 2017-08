Oct 14 (Reuters) - ad pepper media International NV :

* Concluded first nine months of financial year with record sales of 41.830 million euros ($46.85 million) (Q1-Q3 2015: 37.149 million euros)

* Group EBITDA for first nine months of current financial year came to 1.255 million euros (Q1-Q3 2015: -205,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)