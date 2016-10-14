CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-ChemChina, Sinochem in talks on possible $100 bln merger -sources
* Merger would create chemicals giant with $100 bln in annual revs
Oct 14 Advanced Micro Devices Inc :
* AMD collaborates with Alibaba Cloud to deliver cloud computing services based on AMD Radeon PRO GPU Technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 14 An escalating fare war over the Atlantic is forcing big airlines to consider chopping prices, redesigning cabins and adding restrictions to win back budget-conscious vacationers drawn to upstart, low-fare rivals.
LONDON, Oct 14 Global stocks and the dollar edged up on Friday, erasing some losses from the previous day, as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data eased some concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest economy.