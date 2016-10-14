BRIEF-Precise says algorithm solution deployed in smartphone from South Korean vendor

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics AB

* Precise biomatch(tm) mobile deployed in smartphone from South Korean vendor

* Algorithm solution for fingerprint recognition in mobile devices has through cooperation Fingerprint Cards been deployed in a smartphone from a South Korean vendor

* Says currently projecting the integration will generate royalty revenue starting from the fourth quarter of 2016

* Says royalty revenue is based on actual sales of fingerprint sensors that utilize Precise BioMatch Mobile and cannot be forecasted by Precise Biometrics at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)