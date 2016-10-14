FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Precise says algorithm solution deployed in smartphone from South Korean vendor
October 14, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Precise says algorithm solution deployed in smartphone from South Korean vendor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics AB

* Precise biomatch(tm) mobile deployed in smartphone from South Korean vendor

* Algorithm solution for fingerprint recognition in mobile devices has through cooperation Fingerprint Cards been deployed in a smartphone from a South Korean vendor

* Says currently projecting the integration will generate royalty revenue starting from the fourth quarter of 2016

* Says royalty revenue is based on actual sales of fingerprint sensors that utilize Precise BioMatch Mobile and cannot be forecasted by Precise Biometrics at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

