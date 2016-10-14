FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PC Connection says Joseph Driscoll notified Co of his resignation as CFO
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PC Connection says Joseph Driscoll notified Co of his resignation as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - PC Connection Inc :

* PC Connection Inc - Joseph Driscoll notified Pc Connection of his resignation as senior vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer

* Pc Connection Inc - Driscoll will consult with company through October 28, 2016 to help ensure a smooth transition - sec filing

* PC Connection - effective Oct 14, William Schulze, co's vice president, corporate controller, assumed duties of treasurer, CFO on an interim basis Source text (bit.ly/2e2ff8M) Further company coverage:

