* PC Connection Inc - Joseph Driscoll notified Pc Connection of his resignation as senior vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer

* Pc Connection Inc - Driscoll will consult with company through October 28, 2016 to help ensure a smooth transition - sec filing

* PC Connection - effective Oct 14, William Schulze, co's vice president, corporate controller, assumed duties of treasurer, CFO on an interim basis