Oct 14 (Reuters) - Concord New Energy Group Ltd

* Deal for consideration of RMB203 million

* Concord New Energy Group - group and supplier entered into purchase contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment

* Consideration will be payable in cash or by way of issuing acceptance bill of exchange.

* Supplier is Guangdong Mingyang Wind Power Industry Group Co.