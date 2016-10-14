FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan sees firmwide 2016 adjusted expense to be about $56 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co :

* Sees firmwide Q4 net interest income to be up modestly Q-o-Q on continued strength in loan growth

* Sees firmwide 2016 adjusted expense to be about $56 billion with Q4 adjusted expense approximately flat Y-o-Y

* Sees corporate & investment bank Q4 securities services revenue to be about $875 million, market dependent

* Sees firmwide 2016 net charge-offs to be less than or equal to $4.75 billion, with Y-o-Y increase driven by both loan growth, oil & gas

* Quarterly firm NII up $700 million Y-o-Y and $250 million Q-o-Q with NIM relatively flat Q-o-Q

* Quarterly fixed income markets revenue of $4.3 billion, up 48 percent

* In corporate & investment bank, expects Q4 securities services revenue to be about $875 million, market dependent Source: bit.ly/2doPbFG Further company coverage:

