FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Delek US Holdings to buy rest of Alon USA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 14, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Delek US Holdings to buy rest of Alon USA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Delek US Holdings Inc :

* Delek US Holdings-on october 14, delivered non-binding letter to special committee of board of alon usa proposing potential business transaction - sec filing

* Delek US Holdings - proposes a business combination of Delek and Alon Usa Energy

* Delek US Holdings - board of directors has authorized management to engage in negotiations and the making of this proposal

* Delek US -propose to buy each outstanding share of Alon which Delek does not already own at fixed exchange ratio of 0.44 Delek shares for each outstanding Alon share

* Delek US Holdings-as described in letter, Delek will not move forward with proposed transaction unless approved by special committee of board of alon usa

* Delek US Holdings - given the all-stock nature of the transaction, proposal would not be subject to any financing contingency

* Delek US Holdings - reports 47.2 percent stake in alon usa energy inc as of October 14

* Delek US Holdings - has Engaged Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. And Norton Rose Fulbright Us Llp as financial and legal advisors Source text (bit.ly/2doW4a1) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.