10 months ago
BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings FY net profit S$265.3 mln vs s$321.7 mln
October 14, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings FY net profit S$265.3 mln vs s$321.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

* Fy group operating revenue s$ 1.12 billion versus s$1.18 billion year ago

* Fy net profit s$ 265.3 million versus s$321.7 million year ago

* final dividend 8 cents per share

* special dividend 3 cents per share in cash

* market conditions are expected to remain difficult

* "newsprint prices are expected to strengthen"

* "will maintain a conservative stance on its investment portfolio allocation with focus on capital preservation" Source text (bit.ly/2e6CEFb) Further company coverage:

