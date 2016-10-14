BRIEF-Singapore Press Holdings FY net profit S$265.3 mln vs s$321.7 mln

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd
* Fy group operating revenue s$ 1.12 billion versus s$1.18 billion year ago
* Fy net profit s$ 265.3 million versus s$321.7 million year ago
* final dividend 8 cents per share
* special dividend 3 cents per share in cash
* market conditions are expected to remain difficult
* "newsprint prices are expected to strengthen"
* "will maintain a conservative stance on its investment portfolio allocation with focus on capital preservation"