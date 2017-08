BRIEF-First Horizon National Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Oct 14 (Reuters) - First Horizon National Corp :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* First Horizon National Corp Q3 net interest income $185.2 million versus $163.6 million last year

* First horizon national corp says common equity tier 1 of 9.79 percent in third quarter compared to 10.05 percent in prior quarter

* First Horizon National Corp qtrly consolidated total revenue $333.7 million versus $288.7 million

* First Horizon National Corp Q3 net charge-offs $2.3 million versus $11.5 million last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25, revenue view $327.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2dBbLZf) Further company coverage: