BRIEF-Bristol-Myers receives positive CHMP opinion for Opdivo

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Receives positive CHMP opinion for Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory classical hodgkin lymphoma after autologous stem cell transplant and treatment with Brentuximab Vedot

* Says CHMP decision based on overall response rate demonstrated by data from two trials, Checkmate -205 and Checkmate -039

* CHMP recommendation will now be reviewed by European commission