October 14, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Aureus Mining raises about $72 mln through issue of 3.9 bln new common shares of company at placing price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Aureus Mining Inc :

* Aureus Mining Inc - US$72 million equity fundraise to finance the transition to an owner-operator mining model and strengthen the balance sheet

* Aureus Mining Inc - granted an option to numis securities limited in order to enable numis to increase size of placing by up to 540 million shares

* Aureus Mining Inc - raised approximately $72 million through issue of 3.9 billion new common shares of company at placing price

* Aureus Mining Inc says company is targeting production of approximately 100,000 ounces of gold in 2017

* Aureus Mining Inc - option to numis securities limited to increase size of placing for gross proceeds of approximately us$10 million

* Aureus Mining-approximately us$60 million to be raised from mng gold jersey through a direct subscription with company at a price of 1.5p per share

* Aureus Mining - proceeds of subscription to be used to effect co's transition to owner-operator mining model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

