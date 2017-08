Oct 14 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc :

* Digital Ally receives favorable ruling in lawsuit against Taser International

* Digital Ally -ruling allows co to start discovery, which will include requests for production of docs, interrogatories, depositions of Taser employees

* Digital Ally - ruling also will also allow digital ally to undertake discovery of taser's customers beginning with subpoenas, production of documents