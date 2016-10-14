FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Golar LNG announces exchange of incentive distribution rights
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Golar LNG announces exchange of incentive distribution rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Golar Lng Partners Lp

* Announces exchange of incentive distribution rights

* Says agreement to exchange all of existing incentive distribution rights for issuance of a new class of incentive distribution rights

* Says in connection with transaction, minimum quarterly distribution will be $0.5775 per common unit

* Says partnership expects to enter into preliminary discussions with Golar regarding potential acquisition of interest in Golar Hilli

* Transaction was approved by board of directors of partnership

* Says in event partnership acquires an interest in Golar Hilli, it is expected to add significantly to partnership's revenue backlog

* Says if partnership buys interest in Golar Hilli, it is expected to reduce exposure to existing time charters that run off at 2017 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.