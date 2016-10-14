BRIEF-Alden Global Capital delivers letter to Pier 1 Imports

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Alden Global Capital LLC:

* Alden delivers letter to the Chairman and board of directors of Pier 1 Imports

* Shareholder of Pier 1 Imports Inc with ownership of approximately 9.5% of Pier 1's outstanding shares

* Request that board immediately appoint Heath Freeman, representative of Alden, as company's director to assist with CEO search

* Request that Pier 1 board immediately appoint additional independent directors recommended by Alden

* If board does not to "engage with us", may consent solicitation seeking removal and replacement of current board members

* Says it is imperative that Pier 1's "board be reconstituted immediately"