FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Alden Global Capital delivers letter to Pier 1 Imports
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alden Global Capital delivers letter to Pier 1 Imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Alden Global Capital LLC:

* Alden delivers letter to the Chairman and board of directors of Pier 1 Imports

* Shareholder of Pier 1 Imports Inc with ownership of approximately 9.5% of Pier 1's outstanding shares

* Request that board immediately appoint Heath Freeman, representative of Alden, as company's director to assist with CEO search

* Request that Pier 1 board immediately appoint additional independent directors recommended by Alden

* If board does not to "engage with us", may consent solicitation seeking removal and replacement of current board members

* Says it is imperative that Pier 1's "board be reconstituted immediately" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.